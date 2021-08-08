ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Oviedo motorcyclist was killed after being run over two times in an early morning Sunday crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What You Need To Know The crash is under investigation



The motorcyclist died at the scene and was not wearing a helmet

At around 12:25 a.m., the 37-year-old motorcyclist was riding on the westbound of State Road 520 in Christmas when the driver of a sedan driving behind him tried to change lanes to pass the motorcyclist, stated the FHP in a press release.

But the 57-year-old male driver’s car sideswiped the left side of the motorcycle, which resulted in the rider being thrown off, described the FHP.

Two other sedans were behind the crash and each ran over the male motorcyclist, stated the FHP.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and was not wearing a helmet, according to the FHP.

The Orlando driver of the first car was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, but the other two drivers were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.