Construction will begin later this month on a $450 million project to redevelop the 27 New York State Thruway service areas, the Thruway Authority announced Wednesday.

Starting July 29, 10 service areas will close for work to begin on the first phase of the project. Fuel services will remain available at all locations during construction.

The Thruway Authority also announced the new food options which will be available to customers as part of the redevelopment project, including:

Shake Shack

Panera

Popeyes

Burger King

Panda Express

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

Dunkin’ Donuts

Taste NY

Applegreen Convenience Store

Specific locations for these restaurants will be announced at a later time.

Most buildings at the new service areas will be configured to provide entrances from both the parking lot and fuel-station facilities. New amenities and services at some service areas will also include exterior seating with access to Taste NY farm markets, picnic areas, play areas and pet walking areas with comfort stations; electric vehicle charging stations and commercial driver services, including increased truck parking, showers, laundry facilities and fitness centers.

“A new travel experience is on the horizon for customers as this long-anticipated project to redevelop the Thruway’s 27 service area gets underway this month,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry. This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities.”

The following service areas will close on July 29 for redevelopment:

Ardsley (I-87 northbound, mile marker 6)

Plattekill (I-87 northbound, mile marker 65)

New Baltimore (I-87 northbound and southbound, mile marker 127)

Indian Castle (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210)

Iroquois (I-90 westbound, mile marker 210)

Chittenango (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266)

Junius Ponds (I-90 westbound, mile marker 324)

Clifton Springs (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 337)

Clarence (I-90 westbound, mile marker 412)

Pembroke (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 397)

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 at the following service areas:

Sloatsburg (I-87 northbound, mile marker 33)

Ulster (I-87 southbound, mile marker 96)

Pattersonville (I-90 westbound, mile marker 168)

Oneida (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 244)

Seneca (I-90 westbound, mile marker 350)

Scottsville (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 366)

The service areas were originally built in the 1950s, with the last significant redevelopment taking place in the 1990s.

For more information, click here.