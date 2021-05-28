TAMPA, Fla. — More Americans will travel for the Memorial Day Weekend compared to last year, but those hitting the road or heading to airports will still be 60% lower than before the pandemic began, according to AAA Motor Club.

What You Need To Know More than 2 million Floridians expected to travel 50 miles or more



Orlando and the beaches are expected to be holiday hot spots



Number of travelers are lower than before the pandemic, says AAA

Of the 37 million Americans traveling this weekend, nine out of 10 will do it on the road.

More than 2 million Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more this weekend.

Orlando and the beach are expected to be hot spots for the holiday weekend, with the highest traffic potential happening Friday afternoon into the night.

About 2.5-million Americans will travel by plane for Memorial Day Weekend, and although that number is a big boost for airlines coming out of the pandemic, it is still considerably lower than airlines saw before the pandemic began.

AAA Motor Club says if you are traveling this weekend, do not ditch the mask.

Depending on where you are visiting, you still may be required to wear it.

And experts say do not end up being one of the thousands who get stranded on the road during a holiday weekend.

AAA Motor Club advises travelers to check tire pressure, oil and fluids before hitting the road, and always carry emergency supplies in the event you break down.