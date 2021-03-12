ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took the lives of three children and two adults that happened in Orange County on Thursday night.

What You Need To Know FHP investigating the factors of what caused the crash



The children were ages 5, 4 and 5 months old



Currently, there are no charges pending

At around 7:59 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was driving a sedan on westbound Clarcona Ocoee Road in Orlando when she tried to make a left turn onto Gaymar Drive, stated the FHP in a news release.



However, she turned the car into the path of an SUV. Both vehicles flipped from the impact and five people were thrown from the sedan.

The five passengers — two adults ages 30 and 25 and three children ages 5, 4, and 5 months old —died at the scene, stated the FHP.

Makeshift memorial at the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Rd and Gaymar Dr. Five people killed in a crash there last night: two adults and three children. @MyNews13 #news13orange pic.twitter.com/Qrg2NbB8mi — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) March 12, 2021

That car was carrying six people, even though it is built for five.

All six were from Orlando.

The FHP confirmed that the driver was wearing a seatbelt and the 5-month-old boy was in a car seat, but it is unknown if the others were wearing a seatbelt.

Since the crash essentially ripped apart half of that car, investigators are working to determine who was wearing a seatbelt, and who was not.

The driver of the sedan was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, while the 28-year-old Apopka man driving the SUV had minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt, stated FHP.

“Anybody who’s on scene, whether you’re a deputy, a fireman or a trooper, this is one of the most horrific scenes we’ve had in a very long time. We’re trying to get support to the family members so that they can get through this, but then we also need to do this investigation to see exactly what happened. Talk to these two drivers and see exactly what they have to say,” said Lt. Kim Montes of FHP.

There are no stoplights at the intersection, so that means anyone making a left has to yield to oncoming traffic.

But investigators say they are looking into the actions of both drivers and whether speed played a factor.

Currently, there are no charges pending.