MELBOURNE, Fla. — Laure Bennett tries to avoid the intersection of U.S. 1 and Parkway Drive in Melbourne after she was involved in a crash more than a year ago.

What You Need To Know U.S. 1 and Parkway Drive in Melbourne



Melbourne engineers now looking at adding additional traffic signals



Resident says the turn there is dangerous



Looking for help with a traffic issue? Email our Traffic Inbox

Laure was taking her young granddaughter Gemma home to her parents.

“So he sheared the whole front of our car off. I just sat there, I wasn’t moving, and that’s what saved us, was the caution and not going,” said Bennett.

Bennett was attempting to turn left onto southbound U.S. 1 from westbound Parkway Drive, where Pineapple Avenue ends.

Thankfully, Bennett and Gemma were not hurt. In fact, Gemma didn’t wake from her sleep in her car seat.

Bennett says she has a hard time seeing over some brush at the corner of U.S. 1 and Parkway Drive.

“This vegetation is definitely a problem,” she said.

The other issue is that westbound Parkway Drive does not have a dedicated left turn arrow on its traffic signal with U.S. 1.

“When the light turns green, everybody says ‘I’m good to go,’” she said.

Bennett says a dedicated left turn signal is badly needed. So we reached out to the city of Melbourne.

City engineer David Wilkison tells us the city is looking to add turn signals at this intersection.

“A structural analysis is being scheduled for the eastbound and westbound mast arms due to the possibility of additional signal heads being installed,” said Wilkison.

Plus, we asked and city employees cut back the vegetation, to make it easier to see at the intersection.

With the new changes, Bennett will use the U.S. 1 and Parkway intersection once again to take her granddaughter home, safe and sound.

