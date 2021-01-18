GOTHA, Fla. — People living in a Gotha neighborhood want to know why Orange County won’t reduce the speed on their road.

Every time Michael Malambri walks outside his Gotha home, he’s worried.

“Checking my mail every day is nerve wracking, I've got to make sure I'm looking down the road and make sure nobody is coming,” said Michael.

Turning off Old Winter Garden Road, Michael says drivers go well above the posted 40 mile per hour speed limit on Hempel Avenue.

“People just treat the road like it's a raceway, they turn this corner behind me and they think of this as a drag strip,” he said.

Neighbors say they’ve seen deadly crashes involving pedestrians.

A crash last month sent Ray Smith’s daughter to the hospital.

She was trying to cross the street.

“She’s not real clear yet on exactly what happened, but she went for it and a car nailed her,” Ray said.

Farther south on Hempel Avenue, there are medians and a lower speed limit to slow drivers down.

Michael, Ray and other neighbors want the same for their section.

An Orange County spokesperson said a senior engineer for the county’s traffic engineering division is reaching out to residents and currently evaluating the road for possible solutions.

But as of right now, a decision on any changes hasn’t been made.

Michael just hopes it’s not his daughter next to get hurt on Hempel Avenue.

"Why should we have to wait longer for more people to die? I mean that could be my child,” Michael said.

