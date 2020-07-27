ORLANDO, Fla. — A little courtesy could go a long way for an Orlando man who says he has problems navigating the sidewalks.

Gary Roen started walking more than a year ago due to a health scare. He hasn’t stopped since.

“What better way to do it than in the fresh air environment, walking down sidewalks, and (having) a good time in the neighborhood?” Roen said.

But that good time in the neighborhood has been interrupted by bikes that share the sidewalk. When Roen goes out for his 40-minute daily walk, he’ll often encounter people on bikes.

“The scariest part is when they come up behind you, when you’re walking, and you don’t know they are there, and that’s why I feel like I would fall over,” he told Spectrum News 13.

Roen says he’s had some close calls.

“They came up behind me, passed me on the grass, but (roared) down the grass and cut back into the sidewalk and fast as they could get away from me,” Roen said.

So we reached out to the Orlando Police Department, who told us bicyclists have every right to ride on the street or the sidewalk.

If it’s on the sidewalk, they must follow pedestrian laws, Sgt. John Keefe told us.

“Under 316.2065 (10) a bicyclist must yield the right of way to pedestrians and shall give an audible signal before overtaking and passing such pedestrian,” Keefe said.

“Just people listen, ‘Hey I’m behind you,’ and let the person know they are there,” Roen suggested.

The fine for a bicyclist for failing to yield to a pedestrian is $164, but Roen doesn’t want it to come to that.

“I don’t have a problem with them being on the sidewalk if they just would use common courtesy,” he said.