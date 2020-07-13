PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The smartphone has certainly replaced the atlas and old paper maps.

But perhaps the cell phone isn’t as smart as one could hope.

What You Need To Know

Smart phone map apps sending drivers down Pine Forest Trail to get to Hunt Club Road



An exit-only gate greets drivers there



Apple and Waze have fixed their apps



Submit a question to Traffic Inbox here

Karen Kuhn in Port Orange is frustrated that navigational apps for smartphones keep taking vehicles down her road, Pine Forest Trail, to get to Hunt Club Road.

“It’s getting aggravating,” she said.

To get to Hunt Club Trail, Waze, Google, and Apple maps all take you down Kuhn’s street, where an exit-only gate greets drivers.

So she hears vehicle after vehicle backing up in front of her home.

“It’s all day long, all night long, you hear them,” Kuhn said. “Our bedroom is right there. I can hear them. If they’ve got to back up, it’s constant.”

From semitractor-trailers and delivery trucks to even police and ambulance vehicles, they all have to turn around on Pine Forest Trail.

The main gate to Hunt Club is off Smoke Rise Boulevard.

“I would like to see them just fix it so if people were trying to get into the community, they would go to the correct street,” she said.

So we reached out to the three big navigation app makers — Apple, Google, and Waze.

It took some time, but Apple fixed the issue, guiding drivers to the correct entrance.

So too did Waze.

“I can see the gate in our street view, and signs mentioning not an entrance. I am able to disconnect the segments to prevent routing through the gate,” Waze Volunteer Map Editor Joe Rodriquez told us.

We’re still waiting for Google Maps to fix the problem.

But maybe now, Kuhn and her family can enjoy their neighborhood as it was intended.

“I thought it would be a nice, quiet street, a quiet dead end street,” she said.