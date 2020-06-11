BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Three people have died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Titusville early Thursday morning.

What You Need To Know Identities of victims not released



Traffic being rerouted

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lane at mile marker 212.

The vehicle carried four people, but three of them died at the scene with the fourth person being taken to an area hospital, stated Lt. Kim Montes with the Florida Highway Patrol.

No further information about the crash was released.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted to State Road 407 and I-95 southbound is open.