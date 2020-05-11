ORLANDO, Fla. — FDOT is warning that this week will be the most disruptive week for drivers since they broke ground on the I-4 ultimate project in 2015.

The agency is expecting 3 to 5 miles of backups when they reduce I-4 west to a single lane later this week.

Starting Wednesday night, I-4 west will be reduced to a single lane between Par Street and Gore Street.

Drivers are urged to take State Road 417 or the 429.

But if you don’t want to take the toll roads, you can take Lee Road and travel south on either Orange Blossom Trail or John Young Parkway to get back to I-4 west.



Map from FDOT shows the where the lane closures are, and the detours. (FDOT)

This is all to accelerate construction work on the new I-4 west lanes through downtown Orlando.

These continuous lane closures will be in place until Monday morning.

FDOT also warns that they may have to close ALL I-4 westbound lanes this weekend.

That’s a big if that depends on progress made and the weather.

If it does happen, you’ll take the Ivanhoe exit to get to Orange Avenue, turn right onto Colonial and then a left on Orange Blossom Trail to I-4 west.

Tonight through next Monday, the I-4 west exit to Anderson Street will be closed.

You’ll take that same detour from Ivanhoe Boulevard to Orange Avenue, to Colonial Drive and OBT to get to Anderson.

The South Street entrance ramp to I-4 west is also closing, Friday night until Monday morning. Take Division Avenue to Kaley Street to get to I-4 west.

State Road 408 is not out of the woods either. The I-4 east and westbound ramps to 408 will be closed Thursday and Friday nights.

In addition, all westbound lanes of the 408 over I-4 will be closed Thursday night into Friday morning.

And the eastbound 408 ramps to I-4 east and west are also closing Sunday night into Monday morning.

FDOT says this is their final push to accelerate work while traffic volume is still down.