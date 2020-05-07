BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Speed limit changes took place to the 9-mile of stretch of State Road A1A in Brevard County.

On May 1, speed limits from north of 11th Avenue to Palmetto Avenue in Indialantic were reduced from 40 to 35 miles per hour.

And from Palmetto Avenue to State Road 404 in Satellite Beach, that speed limit was reduced from 45 to 35 miles per hour.

The Florida Department of Transportation is hoping to help people cross the street safely with 16 rectangular rapid flashing beacons and pedestrian crossing signs, six of them per cross walk.

According to FDOT, in a 9-miles stretch of road the speed limit from Satellite Beach to Indialantic was changed to 35.

Steve Trich says bad drivers are speeding and the crossing signs are not holding up, some of them battered, broken and gone.

“I've seen a couple of them knocked down. I think they are good but they have to make it so if they get ran over they bounce back up,” Trich says.

The mid-block crossings are designed to act as a traffic calming mechanism and for drivers to stop, states FDOT in a release.