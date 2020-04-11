ORLANDO, Fla. — Traffic on Florida's roadways has plummeted amid stay-at-home orders, so the state is hoping to speed up I-4 Ultimate construction.

I-4 contractors will work on westbound I-4 through downtown Orlando

Work will increase lane closures, road closures

Gov. DeSantis and FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault announced Saturday that contractors will increase construction on the huge expansion through Seminole and Orange counties.

Several segments of the project will be accelerated by 1 to 2 months, including the State Road 434 at I-4 westbound through to I-4 at the State Road 408 interchange in downtown Orlando.

DeSantis says contractors will increase daytime operations by closing lanes, and also institute more short-time road closures.

"The fact that we don't have as many people on the roads, lets take advantage of that and make some progress," DeSantis said.

The announcement comes days after we learned FDOT would pay an additional $125 million to contractors for I-4 Ultimate, which is behind schedule and facing cost overruns.

General use lanes are still expected to open next year, while FDOT has allowed contractors in the public-private partnership to delay opening toll lanes.