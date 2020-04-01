ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. government is fining two contractors for exposing I-4 Ultimate workers to safety hazards, OSHA announced Wednesday.

SGL cited for incidents where 1 worker was killed, 2 hospitalized

Universal Engineering cited for exposing employees to hazards

Both companies are contractors on the I-4 Ultimate Project

SGL Constructors is facing $188,913 in penalties for two separate incidents involving workers at I-4 Ultimate construction sites which led to one person's death and put two others in the hospital.

SGL was cited in a September 28, 2019 incident where a concrete beam struck an aerial lift. Two people were working on the life. One died from his injuries while another was hospitalized.

In the second incident that same month , a worker was struck by a large metal pipe at a work site and hospitalized.

OSHA also is citing Universal Engineering Sciences, another I-4 contactor, for exposing employees to hazards from rolling pipes. Universal Engineering faces $12,145 in penalties.

SGL and Universal Engineering now have 15 business days to comply with the citations, request a conference or contest the findings with a review commission.