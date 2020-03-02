ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has West Colonial Drive eastbound shut down and they say it will likely be closed for much of the morning commute after a fatal crash on Monday.

A white car appears badly smashed while a pickup truck is heavily damaged and no its side. At this point Orlando police say one person was killed, but it is unclear what caused the crash.

VIDEO OF FATAL CRASH SCENE Westbound lanes of Colonial Dr OPEN while EASTBOUND lanes remain blocked as crews continue to work to tow vehicles involved out and clear debris from roadway. @MyNews13Traffic pic.twitter.com/twSTKqMLvw — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) March 2, 2020

Police have West Colonial Drive blocked off between Parramore Avenue and Westmoreland Drive, and are diverting people around that area through West Amelia Street.

At one point, both directions of West Colonial Drive were shut down, but before 7 a.m., the westbound lanes of West Colonial Drive were back open.