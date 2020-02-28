ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman and child were killed Thursday night in Orlando after a motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic struck the two pedestrians, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened around 7:10 p.m. Lt. Kim Montes told Spectrum News 13 that a motorcyclist was riding at a “high rate of speed” on Semoran Boulevard at Old Cheney Road when he struck a woman and child who were crossing the street. The motorcyclist then lost control and struck a minivan on the opposite lanes of traffic.

Montes said the woman was in her twenties, while the child was between 5 to 7 years old. The two reportedly did not use a crosswalk.

Both the woman and child died at an area hospital, and the motorcyclist is in critical condition.

A nurse who pulled over to help to victims told Spectrum News 13, "I was horrified to walk up and see a child. I couldn’t even process it, so I’m heartbroken.”

Montes said troopers often see motorcyclists drive erratically on Thursday nights. She said it’s something multiple law enforcement agencies are aware of, but that it’s hard to police them. But ultimately, Montes said this should be a lesson on what that erratic driving can do.

Because the driver is in critical condition, troopers have not gotten a chance to talk to him, but Montes told us he could face criminal charges if he survives.