ORLANDO, Fla. — A young boy is fighting for his life after a chain-reaction of a wreck on State Road 429 left three of his family members dead on Tuesday night.

Those injured, killed in crash were family from Massachusetts

The family of 8 were all in a van wearing seatbelts, say authorities

RELATED: Osceola Crash Kills 2 Women, 1 Child on SR 429, Multiple Hospitalized

The 11-year-old boy, Jackson Smith, is unresponsive at the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he is in critical condition.

Relatives of the boy, Julie Smith, 41, and Josephine Fay, 76, and 5-year-old Scarlett Smith were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at State Road 429 at Sinclair Road (Exit 1A southbound) around 5:30 p.m. during rush hour traffic.

Other relatives of the boy received minor injuries in the crash: the 5-year-old girl's twin sister, a 10-year-old girl, an adult man and an elderly man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The older family members are from South Weymouth, Mass., while the rest of the family is from Whitman, Mass.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white 2016 Dodge pickup truck reportedly did not slow down and read-ended a 2020 Toyota van that had the family of eight from Massachusetts.

The crash caused the van to overturn onto its side.

A 2014 four-door Chrysler and a 2018 four-door Nissan were also hit in the incident, however, the only people injured in the crash were the Massachusetts family in the van, who were all wearing their seatbelts, stated FHP's Lt. Kim Montes.

"I think everyone just is in shock based on the whole situation. And anytime kids are involved — the troopers called me and told me about it were very upset because kids were involved," Montes said.

Authorities say the other drivers stayed at the scene for questioning. Charges are pending for the pickup truck's driver, 26-year-old Kissimmee resident, who caused the wreck, stated the FHP.

FHP says that he was not under the influence of alcohol and was wearing a seatbelt.