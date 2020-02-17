KISSIMMEE, Fla — A Kissimmee intersection is back open after it was closed for a few hours after a train struck a car on Monday morning, according to police.

Kissimmee Police are investigating after a CSX train hit a car at the intersection of Clyde and Penfield Ave. Driver taken to hospital, police say they are in stable condition @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/1yuscFW3GV — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 17, 2020

The intersection of West Penfield Street and South Clyde Avenue, including Beaumont Avenue, and the train tracks that cross those roads were closed for several hours.

TRAIN HITS CAR: Clyde Ave at Penfield St is blocked, along with the Beaumont Ave railroad crossing in #Kissimmee. #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/PRbXrYyTDu — Real Time Traffic 🚦 Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13Traffic) February 17, 2020

A car was stopped at the train tracks when a CSX train was in route, resulting in the crash, stated Samantha Scarp, the public relations officer with the Kissimmee Police Department, in a news release.

However, at around 9:07 a.m., the train had been cleared and the car was moved away.

Kissimmee Police are taking down caution tape and the train that struck a car around 3 this morning is now being moved out of the Beaumont Ave area @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/UWnI2JNJYn — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 17, 2020

The car's driver was taken to the Osceola Regional Medical Center in stable condition and two train employees who were on board at the time were not hurt, she stated.

"At this time, any train or SunRail service is not able to travel through the area while the incident is being investigated," Scarp stated.

A gruesome picture out here in Kissimmee this morning after a CSX train hit a car. All train routes and Sunrail routes are suspended while police are here investigating @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/soBOtky66V — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 17, 2020

Steve Olson of the Florida Department of Transportation stated in the agnecy's news release that the schedules for two northbound SunRail trains coming from Poinciana had been canceled due to the crash.

However, all routes and paths are now back open and service has resumed, according to FDOT in an updated news release.

All northbound trains currently departing out of Kissimmee station due to police assistance near the tracks between Poinciana and Kissimmee stations. A bus bridge is being implemented between these stations. Train P304 NB is cancelled and P313 SB is delayed 20 mins. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) February 17, 2020