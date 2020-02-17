KISSIMMEE, Fla — A Kissimmee intersection is back open after it was closed for a few hours after a train struck a car on Monday morning, according to police.

  • Train and car have been moved away
  • Car driver in stable condition
The intersection of West Penfield Street and South Clyde Avenue, including Beaumont Avenue, and the train tracks that cross those roads were closed for several hours. 

A car was stopped at the train tracks when a CSX train was in route, resulting in the crash, stated Samantha Scarp, the public relations officer with the Kissimmee Police Department, in a news release.

However, at around 9:07 a.m., the train had been cleared and the car was moved away.

The car's driver was taken to the Osceola Regional Medical Center in stable condition and two train employees who were on board at the time were not hurt, she stated.

"At this time, any train or SunRail service is not able to travel through the area while the incident is being investigated," Scarp stated.

Steve Olson of the Florida Department of Transportation stated in the agnecy's news release that the schedules for two northbound SunRail trains coming from Poinciana had been canceled due to the crash.

However, all routes and paths are now back open and service has resumed, according to FDOT in an updated news release.