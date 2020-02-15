DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of people will be in Daytona Beach Sunday for the Daytona 500, and that will mean big traffic issues around the city.

Daytona Beach Police Dept. put out a list of traffic issues possible Sunday around Daytona International Speedway, particularly out of the race. Some roads may become one-way roads or have restricted traffic patterns to navigate the flow of traffic better. Police say drivers should follow the Daytona Beach Police Traffic account on Twitter for updated traffic information.

Congestion will be especially heavy around International Speedway Boulevard. Police will be trying to get drivers to Beville Road or LPGA Boulevard lessen the congestion on ISB. Because of that, drivers may see traffic restrictions on the following roads:

Bill France Boulevard

Clyde Morris Boulevard

Dunn Avenue

Fentress Boulevard

Interstate 95

Richard Petty Boulevard

Thames Road

Williamson Boulevard

On the map below, click on the icons and roads to see what restrictions drivers may find.