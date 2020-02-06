ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 408 at Interstate 4 in Orlando has reopened in both directions after authorities shut down the highway Thursday evening.

Orlando Police said officials closed the roadway due to loose scaffolding and windy conditions.

According to OPD Watch Commander Lt. Teresa Ruhl, the loose pieces were removed, and a crew secured the scaffolding's support brackets.

The Florida Department of Transportation and SGL Constructors were on scene and determined when S.R. 408 was safe to reopen.

Traffic from S.R. 408 was diverted onto I-4 before it reopened. Ruhl in an email urged drivers to find alternative routes because of delays.

