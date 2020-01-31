ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people are hurt after a LYNX bus and a car were involved in a collision in Orange County early Friday morning, Orlando police say.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Carter Street and South Westmoreland Drive, just west of downtown Orlando.

A witness told Spectrum News 13 that she jumped on the bus right after the crash happened to help the driver and passengers, who she says had serious injuries.

"They’re pulling people off the bus … 'oh wait no the driver,' so I get on the bus and the driver he was pinned and it was an accident and they were laid out on the ground and I’m like, 'You all need to get here,'" described Vera Mason, who lives near where the crash happened.

The Orlando Police Department stated that five people on the bus were taken to a hospital and the only person in the car, the driver, was not injured.

The front of the bus that ended up crashing into a concrete wall. That concrete wall is actually the base and support for a section of State Road 408.

Police are trying to determine what caused the crash.

