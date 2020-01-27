ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how long you lived here in Central Florida, at some point you have been caught sitting in traffic.

Orange County says public transit is inadequate

LYNX bus routes don't meet standard; SunRail does not run enough

With nearly 1,000 people moving here each week, those traffic headaches are not going away any time soon.

For the past six months, people from around Orange County have had the chance to air grievances and talk about transportation challenges they want addressed with their county leaders.

On Monday morning, the county is taking the next step toward making improvements a reality.

One of the ways the county wants to address that congestion is by using and improving mass transit.

The current public transit system is inadequate, according to Orange County. LYNX bus routes do not meet the current standard and that SunRail does not run enough.

Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will present some findings to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the city council on these transportation issues.

One way they are looking to make those needed transit improvements is through a one-cent sales tax increase in November of this year, proposed by Demings.

It would generate, Demings said, just under $600 million each year and more than half of those paying the tax would be the tourists who visit the area and use the roads.

With the population in Central Florida increasing each week and tourism numbers in the area growing, it has led the region to problems with increasing traffic delays, high commuter times and safety concerns.

Along with improvements to public transit, the mayor's proposed sales tax would help fund road improvements and expansions, adding more traffic signals and road lighting where needed and improving safety for pedestrians.

Monday's workshop and presentation from Demings on the transportation initiative began at 10 a.m.