ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager is fighting for her life after she fell out of a moving car in Orlando on Wednesday night.

Authorities say teen was not wearing seatbelt

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, troopers say

At around 7:45 p.m., 19-year-old Pearl Brown was driving a 2009 Toyota Prius on westbound Rain Forest Drive when the 14-year-old girl was leaning out of the window and did not have her seatbelt on, stated the Florida Highway Patrol in a news release.

Brown, from Orlando, struck a curb near the Chickasaw Trail intersection and the teen, who was sitting in the back seat, fell out.

The unnamed teen was first taken to Florida East Hospital, but then was moved over to Arnold Palmer Hospital in critical condition, stated the FHP.

The FHP stated that neither Brown nor the teen was under the influence of alcohol.

Brown was not injured and she was wearing a seatbelt.

At last check, troopers were still confirming how many people were inside the car, so there is the chance that there were other passengers and they ran off.