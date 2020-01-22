VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A FedEx driver who was inspecting his semitractor trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 4 was killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Charges are pending against pickup truck driver

At around 4:15 a.m., near mile marker 120 in Volusia County, Travis Hutto was driving a 2007 Dodge pickup truck in the right lane on westbound I-4.

Investigation continues into deadly crash on I-4 west, before SR-44. Two right lanes are blocked. pic.twitter.com/WnCVPmQwni — Real Time Traffic on Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13Traffic) January 22, 2020

At the same time, a 52-year-old FedEx driver from Palm Bay and the duel-trailer truck were in the right emergency lane "standing on the steps, adjacent to the driver side door," FHP stated.

According to the FHP, Hutto drifted towards the emergency lane and the front, right section of his pickup truck struck the left side of the driver and the FedEx truck.

The FedEx driver was run over and was pronounced dead at the scene, described the FHP.

The FHP stated that alcohol was not involved in this incident.

Charges are pending against the 21-year-old Hutto of Deltona.

The name of the FedEx driver has not been released until his family has been notified of his death, explained the FHP.

Two lanes in that section of the I-4 are closed.