OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There were two separate deadly crashes on the roadways of Osceola County on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP will release details of both crashes

The first one happened around 2:15 a.m. on the Florida's Turnpike northbound at mile marker 228, stated Lt. Kim Montes of the FHP.

It was a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead and three passengers injured and taken to an area hospital, stated Montes in a news release.

The crash left a right lane blocked, but it has since reopened.

DEADLY CRASH: driver of a single vehicle killed on Florida's Turnpike northbound, before US-192. One right lane is blocked. #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/npF619gALA — Real Time Traffic on Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13Traffic) January 16, 2020

Pedestrian Killed on Boggy Creek Road: FHP

The second crash resulted in a pedestrian being killed on Boggy Creek Road, west of Narcoossee Road, stated Montes in a separate news release.

The fatal crash happened at around 6:35 a.m. and the pedestrian died at the scene, according to Montes.

She stated that additional details for the two crashes will eventually be released.