OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There were two separate deadly crashes on the roadways of Osceola County on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The first one happened around 2:15 a.m. on the Florida's Turnpike northbound at mile marker 228, stated Lt. Kim Montes of the FHP.
It was a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead and three passengers injured and taken to an area hospital, stated Montes in a news release.
The crash left a right lane blocked, but it has since reopened.
DEADLY CRASH: driver of a single vehicle killed on Florida's Turnpike northbound, before US-192. One right lane is blocked. #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/npF619gALA— Real Time Traffic on Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13Traffic) January 16, 2020
Pedestrian Killed on Boggy Creek Road: FHP
The second crash resulted in a pedestrian being killed on Boggy Creek Road, west of Narcoossee Road, stated Montes in a separate news release.
The fatal crash happened at around 6:35 a.m. and the pedestrian died at the scene, according to Montes.
She stated that additional details for the two crashes will eventually be released.
DEADLY CRASH: a pedestrian hit & killed on Boggy Creek Rd, west of Narcoossee Rd. Vehicle involved stayed at the scene. #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/rJHppzF601— Real Time Traffic on Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13Traffic) January 16, 2020