OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There were two separate deadly crashes on the roadways of Osceola County on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

  • FHP will release details of both crashes

The first one happened around 2:15 a.m. on the Florida's Turnpike northbound at mile marker 228, stated Lt. Kim Montes of the FHP.

It was a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead and three passengers injured and taken to an area hospital, stated Montes in a news release.

The crash left a right lane blocked, but it has since reopened.

Pedestrian Killed on Boggy Creek Road: FHP

The second crash resulted in a pedestrian being killed on Boggy Creek Road, west of Narcoossee Road, stated Montes in a separate news release.

The fatal crash happened at around 6:35 a.m. and the pedestrian died at the scene, according to Montes.

She stated that additional details for the two crashes will eventually be released.