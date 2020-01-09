ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving an Orange County school bus and a car has left the bus driver injured, but none of the 21 students were hurt, according to officials.

The crash happened at Seidel Drive, which is blocked at Bowery Drive.

The bus driver has been taken to a local hospital, stated the Orange County Fire Rescue in a tweet.

There is no word on the condition of the driver in the car.

