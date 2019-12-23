ORLANDO, Fla. — One person died in a police-involved crash at West Central Boulevard and South Westmoreland Drive, OPD confirmed Monday afternoon.

A stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser a few blocks away from this intersection. Police didn’t chase the stolen vehicle, a police spokesman said.

A red vehicle that landed on its roof at this intersection was stolen. Witnesses said it ran red light, causing a crash involving two other vehicles, one white and one black. A person in a black car died.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.