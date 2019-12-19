ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Up to 10 vehicles traveling on Interstate 4 westbound received flat tires after going over debris during the early Thursday morning commute.

Somehow, a driveshaft was on I-4, between Sand Lake Road and State Road 528 in Orange County and was the source of the damage, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Between six to 10 vehicles were damaged, with three of them having to be towed away, the FHP stated, which added that the driveshaft has since been removed.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.