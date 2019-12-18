LONGWOOD, Fla. — A pothole that went across three right lanes on Interstate 4 westbound has been fixed as it may have caused some major headaches for early morning commuters on Wednesday.

No crashes have been reported; multiple vehicles damaged

Crews had I-4 westbound down to one lane on the I-4 westbound in Longwood in Seminole County as they were repearing a large pothole.

Near the Longwood rest area on I-4 heading westbound — in between the Lake Mary and State Road 434 exits — deputies kept traffic down to one lane, the far left lane of the interstate as cones blocked the right two lanes.

It was like that for several hours overnight.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 15 to 30 cars may have had their tires or undercarriages damaged because of a pothole in the center lane.

FHP says the I-4 Ultimate contractor — SGL — as well as the Florida Department of Transportation and FHP set up detours around the pothole.

There were no reports of crashes overnight, but Spectrum News 13 did witness a couple of cars that appeared to be disabled on the side of the road early in the morning.

FDOT sent some information just before midnight, saying the bad weather moving through late Tuesday night may have played a role, and at this point the focus is to ensure the safety of the traveling public and repair the roadway.