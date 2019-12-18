ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A man injured his face after he fell into a "sinkhole" on a St. Cloud road on Wednesday morning, stated police.

At around 3:50 a.m., the man, whose name was not released, fell into a "sinkhole" and was taken to a local hospital for lacerations to his face, a St. Cloud Police Department public information officer confirmed to Spectrum News 13.

The hole is about 12 feet deep, but the officer did not know its width.

The St. Cloud Police Department tweeted that Old Canoe Creek Road is closed in all directions from Neptune Road to 13th Street (U.S. 192).

It is not known when the road will reopen and police stated in the tweet that a "sink hole is being repaired."

Old Canoe Creek Road is shutdown in all directions from Neptune Road to 13th Street (US 192) for an undetermined amount of time. A sink hole is being repaired. Please use alternate routes, and drive carefully. Update to follow once the roadway reopens. — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) December 18, 2019