SANFORD, Fla. — Folks traveling State Road 46 in Lake and Seminole counties are encountering terrible traffic and construction delays. It’s all because of the continuing work on the new Wekiva Parkway.

Wekiva Parkway to be completed in 2022

Connects 417 to 429

FDOT says the project is on budget and on schedule

You can see construction just about everywhere on SR 46 between Lake and Seminole County. Years ago, artist Lori Anne Harris never had a problem turning out of Moreen Drive to get on State Road 46 but things have changed.

“Sometimes you have to wait 10 minutes," Harris said. "Traffic is so backed up you can't get out of here safely."

And if you thought traffic was bad, Lori can also paint you a picture on how to get to her house.

“You go down 46 like you are going out to the Wekiva, and when you see the big ugly mountain, you turn left,” Harris said.

The mountain and traffic will be gone in time. By 2022 the Wekiva Parkway project will be complete, connecting the 417 to 429 and widening seven miles of State Road 46 between Lake and Seminole Counties.

“As of now, our annual daily trips across this portion of State Road 46, are 26,500 vehicles," Wekiva Parkway Community Outreach Specialist Nick Lulli said. "There are a lot of vehicles on the road and that number is increasing every year.”

According to Florida Dept. of Transportation, the $1.6 billion project is both on schedule and on budget. Until it’s done, local homeowners like Lori have had their concerns since day one.

“Great, traffic is going to be horrible," Harris said.

Both concerns the Wekiva Parkway project is taking to heart. Not only is this project going to help with the flow off traffic, but it is also being very cognizant of the wildlife. Four bridges along SR 46 are going to be an opening for wildlife to roam. This will prevent wildlife from getting hit by oncoming traffic.

FDOT feels their Wekiva Parkway and access roads for homeowners is a win-win for all drivers.

“Yes, the population increase does pose a challenge to your road system," FDOT Communications Manager Steve Olson said. "You do have to find efficiency on the existing structures that you have, or start expanding.”