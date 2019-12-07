ORLANDO, Fla. — A major traffic change kicked off Saturday morning, as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project .

Changes to traffic pattern in downtown Orlando

Interstate 4 Exit Shifts At Colonial Drive

New ramp will takes drivers to Ivanhoe Boulevard

TRAFFIC news: I-4 Ultimate Project

The I-4 Westbound exit for Colonial Drive has shifted almost three-quarters of a mile sooner.

The new exit is on the left instead of the right.

FDOT officials say this new exit is temporary, while crews construct a permanent exit ramp.

That construction is estimated to take up to one year.