LONGWOOD, Fla. — Interstate 4 westbound in Seminole County is back open after a semitractor-trailer overturned, spilling its cargo across lanes early Wednesday morning.

Get the latest traffic updates with the Road Report

After several hours, traffic moving again on I-4 WB. pic.twitter.com/024SQooFR1 — Daniel Messineo (@DanielMessineo) December 4, 2019

The semi spilled its cargo, which is plywood, and blocked the I-4 westbound lanes, Lt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol told Spectrum News 13.

The crash happened in Longwood and before the State Road 434 (mile marker 94) exit at around 6 a.m. and it involved a SUV, she said.

Montes says the semi driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no one was hurt in the SUV.