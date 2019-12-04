SANFORD, Fla. — Constant changes in construction on one busy section of a Seminole County road has the Sanford Police Department begging drivers to pay attention.

Police: There have been 34 crashes at U.S. 17-92, Lake Mary Boulevard

Drivers are warned that fines will be costly for turning on a no-left turn

So far this year, police have seen 34 crashes at U.S. 17-92 and Lake Mary Boulevard.

"Every time I go to step out onto this road, here on 17-92, I never miss a car accident or two," said Eddie Gonzales, who works at a barbershop near the intersection.

For more than three years, crews have been working to widen U.S. 17-92 to six lanes. Still, after those three years, drivers do not always listen.

#Traffic #Construction Residents, we have had a few serious crashes due to drivers not following directions with the traffic control set up due to construction at Lake Mary Blvd & S. Orlando Dr.(17-92) Please be aware of the traffic pattern changes, and be patient pic.twitter.com/aOjxKOqVt3 — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) November 25, 2019

Sanford police recently tweeted to warn drivers to stay alert.

"With construction zones, the traffic pattern is going to change frequently, so we're just asking drivers to pay attention to the signage that is posted, because you never know if it's going to be changed or rerouted," said officer Tammy Townsend.

Failure to listen can cost drivers.

"If drivers do not pay attention and make that left turn where it says no left turn, the fines are going to be double because it is a construction site when workers are present," Townsend said.

Originally set to be complete this year, additional work on the road now has the project finishing up in the spring of next year.

"I can't imagine how anybody else feels but I just want it to be done," said Gonzales.

An FDOT spokesperson says when there is changes to detours; they will typically put out messaging signs seven days in advance to warn drivers.

In some cases, they will hand deliver information to nearby residents and businesses.