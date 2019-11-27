BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Four people have died in a semitrailer-involved crash on southbound Interstate 95 near Titusville, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Wednesday morning.

Two southbound lanes are closed

One lane of traffic getting through

Get the latest traffic updates with the Road Report

The initial crash report from Brevard County Fire Rescue was called in at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved the pickup and a semitrailer hauling cars.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, FHP confirmed four people were killed.

The four people who died are all related, all men and all residents of Fort Pierce, according to the FHP. They were traveling in a pickup hauling an excavator on a trailer.

Their identities have not been released until their families have been notified. The driver was the only one wearing a seatbelt and no one in the 2018 Ram pickup truck was under the influence of alcohol, stated the FHP.

The semitrailer driver, Charlie Doles, 60 of Georgia, was not injured and was not under the influence of alcohol, according to the FHP in a news release.

The pickup truck was in the right lane and the left rear axle of the trailer it was carrying broke off.

The axle traveled to the center lane where the semi was and went under it, which caused the semi driver to lose control, stated the FHP.

The semitrailer went into the right lane and struck the pickup truck and the resulting crash sent both vehicles and the cargo they were carrying into the shoulder, explained the FHP report.

The pickup truck overturned, sending two occupants flying out of the vehicle. The pickup came to a rest under the semi, which had jackknifed.

The cleanup has been complicated and time-consuming because the car carrier went into the woods. The vehicles on the carrier had to be removed before the carrier could be pulled out of the woods, Montes said.

The crash at mile marker 221 is blocking the southbound outside and center lanes.