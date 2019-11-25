ORLANDO, Fla. — Traffic trouble could only get worse for Jim Forsburg during the holiday season.

Orlando residents face holiday traffic woes

Short green light near Florida Mall cause congestion

Jim lives off Morning Drive, near the Florida Mall.

He wrote into our Traffic Inbox because he says the green light at Morning Drive and Orange Blossom Trail is too short.

“When the holidays are here, come by here, say Black Friday, and see what the traffic is like then,” Jim said. “This place is just a madhouse.”

For Jim, the only way to get out of his community is taking Morning Drive to Orange Blossom Trail.

We tracked the green light signal and noticed it only stayed green for eight seconds, enough time for just four cars to turn.

“(Shoppers) don't know it's a short green light, they're not paying attention, you're going to go through two maybe three turns of the light before you get out of here,” said Jim.

We contacted the Florida Department of Transportation, and they tell us engineers are looking into it, and will evaluate the signal timing.

An FDOT Spokesperson says a lot of factors go into the duration of a traffic signal, including traffic flow, the time of day, and location.​