ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A minivan lost control and struck two children and two adults who were at a Lynx bus stop on Silver Star Road on Friday morning, according to officials.

One 10-year-old boy was sent to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in critical condition while a girl, 10, was sent to the same hospital in serious condition, stated the Florida Highway Patrol in an incident report.

Loreen Porter, 61, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition while 20-year-old Heather Pierre-Louis was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, stated the FHP.

Joseph Charitable, 54, was driving the 2010 Honda minivan on eastbound Silver Star Road at around 7:40 a.m. when he somehow lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into a bench at the Lynx bus stop where the five pedestrians were, stated the FHP report.

He was not injured and the FHP stated that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

Charitable explained to Spectrum News 13 what happened.

"When I turned the car I felt the car flexing in my hand, I could not control it. When I saw the people at the bus stop, I tried to move and shake the wheel, I couldn't control it," he said.

The number of injured changed throughout the day. Earlier in the morning, Lt. Kim Montes of the FHP told Spectrum News 13 that only one child was listed as a trauma alert and the child's condition was non-life threatening.

However, FHP released an incident report to the media at 9 a.m. that stated there were three children who were transported to the hospital, but no other detailed information was included in the report.

The latest FHP incident report has the number of children as two.

All lanes were closed at Silver Star Road in Orlando, but it has since reopened.

The crash happened on Silver Star Road and Powers Drive.

