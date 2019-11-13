ORLANDO, Fla. — Kyle's Bike Shop on Primrose Drive in Orlando has been around for 13 years.

City of Orlando , citizens concerned with electric scooter safety



City may require companies to offer 6 training courses a year

Scooters expected to arrive sometime in January

RELATED: Orlando Council OKs E-Scooter Pilot Program Despite Concerns

Being so close to downtown, owner Kyle Markel has kept a close watch over the years on how trends change with how people navigate the city's busy streets.

"It kind of started with the Pedicab craze. What was that, 2002, those Pedicabs started coming around?” Markel asked.

Pedicabs eventually evolved to electric ride-share bikes. But now, another evolution may be in order: electric scooters.

Orlando city leaders expect to bring electric scooters to downtown streets in the coming months.

One of the main concerns people such as Markel have is the steps the city is taking to ensure people don’t get hurt.

"I think they could be a little more dangerous, honestly, people crashing on those things,” Markel said.

However, Markel says he’s on board with the city’s plan for electric scooters.

"I think that whatever changes are happening in the city, I'm not going to stand in the way of that. Best thing to do is hop on board,” Markel said. “I may even think about learning more about them, how to service them."

The city thinks it has bigger problems to solve first.

"I'm as concerned, if not more concerned, of behavior in general, of all users, whether they are bicyclists or motorists. We have problems with people not yielding to pedestrians,” Orlando Director of Transportation Billy Hattaway said. “To me, that’s a bigger concern than scooters. As long as people are behaving safely, then we don't have problems."

The city plans to require each scooter company to offer six training courses a year.

Many of the people taking the courses are expected to be women. Their studies have shown that women prefer the scooters to bikes.

Realistically, the city says to expect the scooters sometime in January.

The city of Orlando had its first reading on the new pilot scooter ordinance earlier this week. The ordinance will go into effect after the second reading December 9.

As for Kyle's Bike Shop, owner Markel is excited to continue to evolve with the city, just like everyone else.

"It's not that uncommon for a bicycle shop to carry skateboards or the Razor-type scooters at the skate parks. So why not electric scooters?" Markel said.