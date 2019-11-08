ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has issued a weekend traffic alert ahead of many events happening in downtown Orlando this weekend. Drivers can expect road closures throughout the weekend as a result.

5 big events to prompt road closures in downtown Orlando

City of Orlando preparing for heavy traffic

The city of Orlando says they expect 75,000 people per day to attend the annual Electric Daisy Carnival , which started today and will end on Sunday.

EDC isn’t the only big event that’s contributing to the road closures this weekend. The Amway Center has a Miranda Lambert concert scheduled for Saturday night, bookended by two Orlando Magic home games Friday and Sunday.

The Veterans Day Parade in downtown Orlando will also cause closures for the majority of Saturday.

No matter what your plans are, there is a lot going on in Orlando between Electric Daisy Carnival, the Veteran's Day Parade and a Miranda Lambert concert. It's going to be pleasant, with scattered showers in the morning on Saturday, and clear skies for the rest of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/9i8SBpkRK7 — Weather Experts (@MyNews13Weather) November 8, 2019

Back in August, the city took a little heat after the traffic issues caused by the Florida-Miami college football game that let out at the same time as a Backstreet Boys concert. The city of Orlando said it doesn't expect a repeat of that traffic nightmare this time.

“That definitely will not be the same because it won’t everybody getting out at once,” city of Orlando Transport Engineer Chris Cairns tells us. “Some of the things we learned, the shuttle route, there were some improvements that we need to make from that. This shuttle route will be a smoother route than what was happening after the game on August 2."

Cairns was referring to the LYMMO Grapefruit line that normally ends at Westmoreland drive but is now extended all the way to Camping World Stadium close to EDC.

Here are the road closures to expect throughout the weekend:

Several roads will be closed all weekend long near Camping World Stadium including portions of Church Street and Rio Grande Avenue.

There will be road closures around the Amway Center during the evening hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Several streets will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. in downtown for the Veterans Day Parade including portions of Orange Avenue, Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue.

SunRail will run a late night train departing in either direction from Church Street station at 10:30 p.m. to accommodate the amount of people expected tonight in the City Beautiful.