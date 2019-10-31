ORLANDO, Fla. — A head-on crash sends two Orlando Police Department officers and two others to the hospital following an early morning crash on North John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive.

No serious injuries reported

Officers say sedan drove head-on into police SUV

At around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, an Orlando police SUV and a white sedan sat in the middle of the intersection of North John Young Parkway and Colonial.

The front of the Orlando police SUV is smashed in and right next to it, a small white sedan sits, with its left side torn off.

Here’s what the other car involved looked like. Thankfully, Orlando Police say no one sustained life threatening injuries. @MyNews13 #News13Orange https://t.co/NkpbAjXpaR pic.twitter.com/ioXyMGqb2p — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) October 31, 2019

In a news release, Lt. J. Gabriel stated that the police SUV was traveling southbound on John Young Parkway and had a green light when the white sedan made a left turn, right into the officers' path.

Everyone involved were taken to the hospital with various wounds, Gabriel stated, adding that no one sustained life-threatening injuries.

Gabriel stated the sedan's driver will face charges once he or she is out from the hospital.

That section of the John Young Parkway has since been cleared.