ORLANDO, Fla. — Did you know that by the year 2030, one of every five drivers will be age 65 or older?

People 65 and older are fastest growing population in US

CarFit teaches drivers correct way to hold steering wheel

Student says what she learned at CarFit kept her safe in wreck

It's now more important than ever that older drivers make sure their cars are safe for themselves and other drivers.

Fran Rogers was inspired to become a trained volunteer for CarFit after she realized her steering wheel was positioned incorrectly.

"Mine was not. And mine was obstructing the view of the speedometer, and I had never thought about that," she admitted. "One of the things we look at is the tilt of somebody's steering wheel. We want to make sure that the steering wheel is as close to being parallel to your chest as you can have it."

Not only was Rogers' wheel tilted incorrectly, she was also holding it incorrectly as well. No longer do you hold it at 10 and 2. Holding the steering wheel at 8 and 4 or 9 and 3 is considered to be the proper position now because of the damage an air bag can cause.

"(With) that air bag, you will have injuries to your hands. Usually, you will break at least a thumb and many times a wrist," added Kris Juve, who is a coordinator for CarFit, a program designed for older drivers that maintains and strengthens driving health.

The people at CarFit think their program is working — even saving lives. One example involved a student who just left their class and was involved in a wreck while stopped at a red light.

"A vehicle came in and just crossed the lane and landed on top of her Ford truck. She had just been at CarFit," Juve said. "She had just made sure and driven her vehicle through that everything was set properly. And she was sitting properly, and her headrest had proper placement. She believes that really saved her from injury."

Classes like this are welcome news for the fastest growing population in the U.S. — people 65 years of age or older — and it has made Rogers want to become a permanent fixture of the program.

"It's not unusual for somebody who has come through CarFit last year to come back again, because they want to make sure they are still doing it right or maybe they have a new vehicle," she said.