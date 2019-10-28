Long lights are a common occurrence during peak drive times during Central Florida.

But what if you are suddenly dealing with congestion at a light that wasn't a problem spot just weeks ago?

Viewer says malfunctioning traffic light is contributing to heavier delays

Near intersection of Aloma Ave and Lakemont Ave

FDOT responds by saying it has realized in recent weeks an issue there

For this week’s Traffic Inbox, we visited with Casey Clark in Winter Park. He says the intersection of Aloma Avenue and Lakemont Drive has become a nightmare during drive times, seeing congestion backing up miles in either direction, causing wrecks and bad driver habits.

Clark says he started noticing much heavier traffic about a month ago on his morning and afternoon commutes.

"About two to three weeks ago on a Monday, which is the heaviest traffic day of the week in my experience. At the Fairbanks curve, which anybody has been on it knows it's a little scary in it's own right. People were stopped in one direction and its a blind turn and people came around and rear-ended each other. I think the cause of it was this light."

Clark says he doesn't believe a fix to the problem would be all that difficult.

"I think just making the traffic signal a bit longer and then also just making sure the lights are properly synced, because there are several lights both in this direction and that direction."

One of Clark's main concerns here is the signal timing regarding this intersection. He says it's too short. So I reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation and they agree with him.

As for Clark, those improvements can't be made quick enough.

"People have gotten a little more aggressive when they are sitting in line. I've seen people jump curbs and make U-Turns and break normal traffic laws because they are stuck and need to get to where they are going."

In fact, FDOT sent a crew out to the intersection after having been made aware of the issues and made some improvements. They also said that they will continue to make adjustments as needed.

FDOT added their signal maintenance is contracted out to local agencies, so in this case, the signal is theirs, but the City of Winter Park maintains it for them.

Viewers can contact FDOT at 386-943-5473 to report any issues with FDOT signals or specifically for this signal you could have them contact City of Winter Park's Public Works Department, who handles the signal maintenance at this intersection, at 407-599-3233.

Thanks for your question Casey!

