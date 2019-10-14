FLORIDA — Polk County and other counties this week are giving some people with suspended licenses a financial break to get back on the road.

It is called Operation Green Light, which allows drivers with suspended licenses due to unpaid court costs or traffic tickets can get a 40 percent break on all the additional fees.

For example, if a driver has a $200 speeding ticket that has gone unpaid, Operation Green Light waives the extra $72 in fees on top of the traffic ticket.

And once paid in full, the driver can head to the DMV to get his or her license reinstated.

"This is a onetime opportunity that clerks are offering where they are waiving the collection fee that are applied to fines that are more than 90 days past due," said Taylor Carson of the Polk County Clerk and Comptroller's office.

Many Florida counties, from Polk County to Orange County, are just some of dozens across the state offering Operation Green Light this week.