ORLANDO, Fla. — The construction company responsible for building the I-4 Ultimate project will restart girder erection, two weeks after a a worker was killed.

SGL Constructors says construction could restart as early as Sunday night.

Last month, a contractor was killed and a second was hurt when a beam slipped off a piece of equipment. SGL says it's made some "precautionary modifications and safety measures," including "expanded girder restraint procedures."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

SGL Constructors allowed some construction work to resume a week after the incident.

The incident marks the fifth construction worker who has died on the I-4 Ultimate project since it began in 2015.

