ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Florida's Turnpike on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 272 near Colonial Drive.

The crash involved a number of vehicles, including a dump truck, according to the FHP.

One person was taken to an area hospital, where that person was declared dead.

No other detailed information has been released.

Currently, three lanes are blocked in the southbound section of the turnpike.