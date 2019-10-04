ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Both northbound and southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando have reopened while the southbound lanes remained closed following a deadly crash early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Driver of a Mercedes fled after crash, captured, says FHP

At around 3:12 a.m., the FHP received a call about a Mercedes rear-ending another vehicle at southbound Orange Blossom Trail at the intersection of Taft Vineland Road.

Driver Michael Plattner, 33 of Kissimmee, was speeding in the 2007 Mercedes SUV when it rear-ended a 2013 Toyota Camry, according to the FHP.

The SUV overturned while the Camry was pushed off the road and struck a sign and a pole.

The 28-year-old driver of the Camry was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

A male passenger of the Camry, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash after he was thrown from the car.

While a female passenger was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, the FHP stated.

The identities of the Camry's driver and passengers have not been released until their family has been notified.

It is unknown if the driver or the female passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The Mercedes' 28-year-old passenger, Stephanie Vargas of Kissimmee, was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Plattner allegedly fled on foot, but was later found by the Orange County Sheriff's Office K-9, FHP officials told Spectrum News 13.

Authorities are not sure if Plattner was under the influence of alcohol or if he or Vargas wore a seatbelt.

At one point, all of Orange Blossom Trail was closed, then the northbound lanes reopened and finally at around 8:50 a.m., the southbound lanes reopened.