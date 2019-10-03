ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and another is injured after a street race on Colonial Drive ended with a car crashing into a power pole and the two men being thrown from the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Colonial Drive eastbound has reopened

Two men thrown from speeding cars FHP says

FHP not sure who the driver was

At around 2:20 a.m., Thursday, a 2008 Nissan Altima was racing another vehicle, possibly a white Infinity, witnesses told officials, according to a FHP news release.

As the two cars were going eastbound on Colonial Drive near Chickasaw Trail in Orlando and passing other vehicles, the Altima was speeding and lost control, stated FHP.

The Altima left the road and "struck a power pole, a fire hydrant" and then came to a rest in a culvert, continued authorities.

The Altima had two occupants, but since neither man wore a seatbelt, they were both thrown from the car, making it difficult for authorities to find out who was the driver, the FHP stated.

A 25-year-old Oviedo man was taken to Advent Health East, where he died, the FHP stated, adding that he may have been under the influence of alcohol.

His identity will not be released until his family has been notified of his death.

Andre Chisholm, 28 of Orlando, is listed in serious condition and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to the FHP.

Chisholm was not under the influence of alcohol, confirmed the FHP.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information was given about the other vehicle.

Colonial Drive eastbound was closed, but it has reopened, although the right lane is blocked.