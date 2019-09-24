ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With the backdrop of U.S. Rail Safety Week, it is a new and aggressive campaign to stop crashes from happening in Central Florida.

New campaign aims at zero distractions, no crashes

SunRail will roll out a targeted enforcement effort, looping in local police departments and sheriff's offices, throughout Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties that have committed to monitoring rail crossings throughout the region on Tuesday.

In addition, collaborating with Operation Lifesaver, SunRail and FDOT's campaign is comprised of messaging and videos, highlighting their mantra of "Let's Go for Zero."

That breaks down into zero distractions, no people hanging around the railroad tracks and no collisions along the 61.5 mile Central Florida Rail Corridor.

The initiative comes on the heels of the latest incident involving a SunRail train.

Last Wednesday, a southbound train hit an SUV stopped on the railroad tracks along East Colonial Drive in Orange County, just west of Orange Avenue.

No one on board the SunRail train, which was carrying 79 passengers, was hurt.

Officials did not share if the driver was injured.