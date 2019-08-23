OCALA, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy found lying on a Marion County roadway overnight was struck by a vehicle that drove off Friday, and troopers need your help finding the driver.

Jase Nichols, 3, is in critical condition after hit-and-run

He was struck overnight on NE Jacksonville Road in Marion

Authorities searching for female driver in gold Chevrolet

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a male witness said he stopped to check on 3-year-old Jase Nichols, who was lying in the northbound lane of NE Jacksonville Road, near NE 77th Street.

As he was checking on the boy, the witness said a car came down the road, and "he moved out of the way," the FHP report said. But the car struck the boy and kept going.

The witness said the car appeared to be a gold-colored Chevrolet, possibly a Malibu. The driver was described as a white female with dirty-blonde hair, in her 30s and wearing glasses, troopers said.

The boy was taken to UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital in Gainesville in critical condition, according to the FHP. Marion County Fire Rescue confirmed with Spectrum News 13 that it transported a 3-year-old child to the hospital.

Authorities did not say how they were able to identify the boy or why he was out on the road so early in the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP by calling 1-800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 1-352-369-6880.