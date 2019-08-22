ORLANDO, Fla. — If you plan to be in or near downtown Orlando this weekend, expect to run into road closures, detours and traffic.

Orlando City Soccer game Friday night

Camping World Kickoff, Backstreet Boys concert Saturday

1st day of classes at UCF Downtown Monday

More than 100,000 people are expected to be in downtown Orlando this weekend, between sporting events, a big concert, and the start of classes at the new UCF-Valencia downtown campus on Monday

On Friday, Orlando City Soccer is playing Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium. The city of Orlando says you should expect the following road closures:

Church Street from Glenn Lane to Terry Avenue 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Church Street from Terry Avenue to Garland Avenue 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Central Boulevard from Terry Avenue to Westmoreland Drive 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.



The city says you should use Westmoreland Drive as an alternate route if you're traveling north or south, and Washington Street if you are traveling east and west.

On Saturday, the University of Florida and the University of Miami will play football at Camping World Stadium in the Camping World Kickoff, starting at 7 p.m.

Expect the following road closures:

Church Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Orange Blossom Trail 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

South Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Norton Avenue 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Colyer Street from Rio Grande Avenue to Nashville Avenue 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Rio Grande Avenue from Church Street to Anderson Street 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.



Orlando officials recommend using John Young Parkway or Westmoreland Drive for north and south travel, and Colonial Drive and LB McLeod Road for east and west travel.

Also on Saturday, the Backstreet Boys will take the stage at the Amway Center, starting at 8 p.m.

Church street will be closed between Division Avenue and Garland Avenue from 4 p.m. until midnight, and Division Avenue will be closed from Central Boulevard to Anderson Street from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Then on Monday, UCF Downtown and Valencia College Downtown will have the first day of classes, welcoming 8,000 new students. The city is expecting that to impact the roads around Creative Village, including the streets between Amelia Street and Robinson Street, and between Parramore Avenue and Garland Avenue.

You can find a full map of detours and road closures, along with parking information and tips for traveling on the city of Orlando website.