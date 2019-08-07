CLERMONT, Fla. — Jim Johnson has co-owned the Village Goldsmith off of State Road 50 in Clermont for the last 25 years. He remembers a time when the area was exactly that: a village.

State Road 50 in Clermont has become too congested, says residents

FDOT states it will see what can be done to lighten traffic up

"There were 6,400 people here when we moved here and opened the business," remembered Johnson.

Clermont was once a place to get away from city life, but now has become synonymous ironically with congestion.

We did speak with several business owners in the area, some of which have been here for several years.

They all told me the same thing: they have no idea where to start to deal with this congestion. Johnson does not think it possible.

"If you widen State Road 50 in this part of town, you are going to take out business after business," he said.

Johnson is not a fan of the area near 5th Street, where he says drivers become confused by a traffic signal and a yellow flashing light for the fire station just before it.

He says that drivers tend to become "mesmerized" and that can cause serious wrecks.

One viewer wrote in to us recently blaming the signal timing between U.S. 27 and 12th Street. We counted a little more than a half dozen lights in this stretch and our viewer says that she hits most of the red lights there every day, which bunches up traffic more than it should.

The Florida Department of Transportation told me that every two to three years, it recalibrates the signal timing on that stretch of State Road 50.

The last time the lights were tinkered with was back in April.

However, because of a recent complaint, crews will go back out and see if there is anything to be done.

By eliminating congestion off to the west along with potential snags, that can help to minimize the impact of a sudden influx of traffic, theorizes FDOT. Multiple projects are in the works right now.

You can check them out on the FDOT website for Central Florida projects.

As for Johnson, although maybe a little frustrated, he is not going anywhere.

"I still love the area. I'm just sorry there wasn't better growth planning as far as road infrastructure and so forth," he says.